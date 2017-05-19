Police officer shoots dead five colleagues

A policeman has shot and killed five of his colleagues as they slept in eastern Afghanistan.

The officer turned his rifle on colleagues on Thursday night in the eastern Nangarhar province at an outpost in the district of Ghanikhil, governor Abdul Wahab Momand said.

He added that after the shootings, the attacker, whose name was only given as Nasratullah, collected his victims' firearms and fled the scene.

Neither the Taliban nor Islamic State - the two militant groups who operate in the area - immediately claimed responsibility.