Police officers injured trying to stop raid on Ballymena car business

Four PSNI officers have been injured while attempting to stop a man making off with vehicles from a car dealership in Ballymena.

The incident happened at commercial premises in the Woodside Road area of Ballymena in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Police arrived at the scene to find a man attempting to force his way out of the compound through the main gates, using two vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Brennan said: “A Ford Kuga was used unsuccessfully first, but on his second attempt, the male forced the gates in a Volkswagon Polo car, striking a police car which was positioned outside, before making off along the Woodside Road.

“A stinger device to deflate the tyres was successfully deployed as the car exited, however, and the man was arrested a short distance away by pursuit-trained officers.”

Two police vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Brennan added that police believe that the man may have been dropped off at Woodside Road and appealed for anyone who noticed a vehicle which looked out of place in the area last night or in the early hours to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 113 29/07/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.