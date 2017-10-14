Police probe Belfast arson attack

Police in north Belfast are investigating an arson attack at a vacant house at Queen Victoria Gardens in the early hours of Saturday (October 14)

Inspector Tony Frazer said: “The report of a house on fire at Queen Victoria Gardens was received by police just before 3.30am this morning.

“NIFRS personnel attended and extinguished the blaze which is currently being treated as arson. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about this incident to contact police at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 232 14/10/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”