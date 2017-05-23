Police probe Co Down hate crime

Police have appealed for information following an incident of criminal damage in Co Down which they are treating as a hate crime.

It happened in the Bloomfield Court area of Bangor on Monday evening, shortly after 11.30pm.

Inspector Davy Lindsay said: “A number of masked men wearing balaclavas, threw paint bombs at the property.

“One ground floor window of the house was smashed by a brick.

“A second window was smashed at the back of the house.

“Paint damage was caused to both the outside and inside of the house on the ground floor. The occupants of the house included an 11 month old baby.”

The DUP’s Alex Easton condemned those responsible. He said: “This is a despicable and evil act, those responsible could have injured or done even worse as there was a baby in the house at the time. This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated and I would condemn these evil actions.”