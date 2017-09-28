Police probe Portrush house fire

The PSNI are investigating a house fire in Portrush yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS responded to a fire at an end-terraced house at Dhu Varren Village, Portrush.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets and two jets to extinguish the blaze. Smoke alarms were activated by the fire. Fire crews from Portrush and Northland stations attended the incident.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a house fire in Dhu Varren Village, Portrush in the early hours of Wednesday, September 27, 2017. If you have any information please contact 101.”