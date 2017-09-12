Police probing attack on Larne house arrest woman

Detectives investigating a hijacking and an attack on a house in Larne during the early hours of Monday morning have arrested a 30-year-old woman.
She was arrested in the Larne area this evening on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and obstructing police.
A 30 year old man arrested on Monday evening remains in police custody.
Police said that around 1.50am on Monday two masked men with shotguns hijacked a Volkswagen Bora in the Craigyhill area of the town.
The car was then driven to a Brustin Brae Road house, where shots were fired at the property and the car was set alight.
