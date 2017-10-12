Police rescue puppy and launch animal cruelty probe

The PSNI has rescued a little puppy and launched an animal cruelty probe.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows from Lurgan tweeted last night that they were probing a video circulating on social media alleging dog cruelty.

He said the incident appeared to have taken place in the Union Street/Hill Street area of Lurgan.

On Twitter he said: “Aware of video circulating of alleged dog cruelty in Union St/Hill St Lurgan. Be assured we’re actively investigating & making swift progress.”

On Facebook PSNI Craigavon said; “You may recognise this little guy from a video that’s done the rounds on social media this evening.

“Thanks to those who reported it, here he is pictured in the safe arms of ‘A’, who I’m told he’s taken a bit of a shine to!

“Little pupper is now safe with a recognised breeder.

“An investigation is now underway and his owner will be answering some questions about animal cruelty offences.”