Police search for missing teenage girl

The PSNI has appealed to the public to help them find a missing teenage girl.

Sixteen year-old, Kristina Matuskova, who is from the Ards Peninsula, was last seen on Saturday July 1 in Bangor Train Station.

The PSNI believe Kristina traveled to Belfast.

Kristina is described as 5FT8, slim build, black hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings and blue and white trainers.

"Can I ask our followers to share this post with their friends in Belfast, particularly in the Tates Avenue/Ormeau area or anyone you know in the Romanian community," said the PSNI on Facebook.

"As always Kristina is in absolutely no trouble and we simply need to know she is safe and well and would ask she contacts ourselves or her family. If anyone does have any information please call 101 quoting reference cc2017070200403."