Police seize £120k worth of cannabis bound for Northern Ireland

Police have recovered a large quantity of herbal cannabis destined for Northern Ireland.

A package containing around £120k of the class B drug was intercepted in Birmingham by Border Force today.

No arrests have been made at this time, but a search has been cvarried out in the greater Belfast area, according to the PSNI.

Detective Sergeant Denis McGaffin said : “Seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society. Tackling the illegal sale and use of drugs is a priority for police and I welcome the recovery of this suspected cannabis today.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. “Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”