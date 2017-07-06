Police seize 200 'dodgy DVDs' in Londonderry

Police in Londonderry seized 200 counterfeit DVDs on Thursday morning.

The operation was carried out by Foyleside and the Moor Neighbourhood Police Team in conjunction with customs officials.

"Many people believe buying counterfeit goods is harmless, however it is not a victimless crime," said the PSNI on social media.

"Counterfeit goods and pirated content not only affect the economy but the losses they cause have a negative impact on thousands of people employed in these industries, contributing to rental and retail store closures and loss of jobs. #KeepingPeopleSafe #dodgydvds."