Police seize drugs during house search in Lisburn

Drugs with an estimated street value of £17,000 have been seized by police during a search operation in the Lisburn area.

According to a post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, a quantity of cannabis and a sum of cash were discovered during a planned search operation by officers acting on information provided by a member of the public.

One male was arrested during the operation.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the drugs were seized during a house search in “the Lisburn area”, but said they couldn’t provide any further details at this stage.

“We’re committed to tackling dealers, the death they bring and the wider problems with what their cash is spent on. We will continue to act on information from YOU to get results like this,” a police spokesperson said.