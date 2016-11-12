Police seize ‘substantial amount of liquor’ from teenage revellers

Police officers seized a substantial amount of booze from teenagers arriving at a disco in Cookstown on Friday night (November 11).

According to a post on the PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone Facebook page, a number of buses were stopped and searched as they arrived at an under 18’s club night in the town.

“We are busy stopping and checking buses arriving at the teenage disco in Cookstown. Already we have quite a substantial amount of liquor seized,” the post said.

“Remember folks, we want you to have a good and above all a safe night out. It is an offence to consume alcohol if you are under 18. Parents, please know where your children are and what they are getting up to.”