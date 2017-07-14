Police treating assault as hate crime

Police are appealing for information following the report of a ‘hate crime’ assault that occurred on the Cushendall Road in the Ballymena area.

Constable Pauline Connaghan said: “It was reported that at approximately 11.30pm on Sunday 9th July, a male was assaulted by a group of males within the vicinity of the Cushendall Road, Ballymena. The male victim received injuries as a result of the assault, however they are not believed to be life threatening.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 9 of the 10/07/2017. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”