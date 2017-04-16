Police warning for Easter drink drivers

Last year, over the period from Good Friday to Easter Monday, police made 61 arrests for driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. This year they have warned drivers not to be part of those statistics.

ACC Barbara Gray said: “We make no excuse for enforcing the law to make roads safer. All I am asking is that drivers slow down, do not drive after drinking or taking drugs, wear a seatbelt, drive with greater care don’t use mobile phones while driving.”