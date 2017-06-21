Police welcome sentencing of man for drugs offences

Police have welcomed a sentencing at Downpatrick Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 20) in relation to drugs offences.

Matthew Smith from Ballyclare pleaded guilty to Possession of Class A with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months - one year and four months imprisonment and one year and four months on licence.

Officers stopped and searched a Vauxhall Insignia being driven by Matthew Smith on July 28 2016 in the Carryduff area as part of a proactive operation.

A quantity of cocaine and benzocaine, with a street value of approximately £13,000, were found in the vehicle.

Detective Inspector Peter Mullan from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said: “Police will continue in our efforts to make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work by proactively investigating and arresting people involved in serious criminality.

“Matthew Smith unwisely got involved in serious drugs criminality and as a result is now in prison. The sentence handed to him at Downpatrick Crown Court today, should act as a deterrent to others who supply drugs in our communities.”

Detective Inspector Mullan added: “The PSNI will continue to seek out these individuals who are only interested in making money for their own personal gain and who do not care about the people they could end up killing by supplying these drugs in our communities, or the misery caused to the families of drug users.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the use of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”