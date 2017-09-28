Police ‘will not speculate’ on who was behind sectarian threats

Police have declined to comment on who they believe may have been behind threats against four Catholic families from a mixed housing development in Belfast.

Cantrell Close, off the Ravenhill Road in the south of the city, was supposed to be a flagship cross-community development as part of the Stormont Executive’s Together Building United Communities programme.

But four families in the social housing development have now reported themselves homeless to the Housing Executive, claiming they have been the victim of sectarian intimidation.

Some Assembly members have blamed the UVF.

But at a media briefing in Belfast this evening, PSNI Chief Superintendent Chris Noble would not be drawn on who police believe my have been responsible for the threats.

However, he said the paramilitary task force was involved in the investigation.

“There’s an active investigation, we’re working with the paramilitary task force to understand who is behind it,” he said.

“We don’t want to speculate about which organisation is behind this.

“Whoever it is has no regard whatsoever for what the people of east Belfast want in terms of a community working together and without division.

“My key appeal and what we need to progress this investigation is information.

“Whether it comes through the 101 hotline to detectives in Musgrave Street, or the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111.

“The key bits of information which will allow us to break the case and bring people to justice, hopefully are already out there and are in the minds of people who are listening to me talking now.”