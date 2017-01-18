Polish children’s future must be decided by country’s court, UK judge rules

The future of two children whose Polish parents have lived in Northern Ireland and England must be decided in courts in Poland, an English family court judge has decided.

Judge Clifford Bellamy was told that the couple, both in their 20s, had lived in Northern Ireland for around two years after leaving Poland then moved to Derbyshire.

But he said the children, a two-year-old girl and a 12-month-old boy, were Polish nationals - and he said Polish family court judges should make decisions about their future care.

The judge was asked to considered issues after social workers at Derbyshire County Council raised concerns about their welfare.

He had analysed the case at a private family court hearing in Derby and has announced his conclusions on jurisdiction in a written ruling.