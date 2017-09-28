Primary school forced to shut over ‘threatening calls’

A Belfast primary school will be closed today after it was alerted about threatening phone calls.

Elmgrove Primary School on the Beersbridge Road was forced to send pupils home early yesterday afternoon after it was contacted by police.

Threatening telephone calls had been made referencing the east Belfast school. These included a threat to the safety of the pupils.

The school said that once the information was received around 2.50pm, senior management “acted promptly, following agreed procedures”.

The decision was taken to dismiss pupils and a text message was issued to parents regarding pick up arrangements.

Police maintained a presence on the school site yesterday until all the children were dismissed, the school said.

The school added: “At no time was the safety of the pupils compromised or risks taken.

“Elmgrove Primary School took immediate action to safeguard its pupils.

“Following consultation with the Education Authority, the decision has been taken to close the school on Friday as a precautionary measure.

“We will update parents via the school Facebook page, Twitter and by text as we receive further information.”

The closure also applies to the nursery unit.

It is understood the school was also forced to close back in January 2015 after it received a malicious email threat.