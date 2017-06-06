Primary school ransacked during overnight burglary

A primary school in Craigavon is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked a mobile building last night.

Police are asking for information following the report of a burglary at St Anthony’s Primary School, in the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between 4.00pm on Monday, 5 June and 7.15am this morning, Tuesday, 6 June a mobile building at the school was entered and ransacked. It is unclear at this time if anything has been stolen.”

Police have described the damage as ‘substantial’

Also a Hitachi CPDX Projector was ripped off the ceiling and stolen.

“The cost to repair damage to the school building and to replace the equipment will be over £1000 which will ultimately have an overall effect on the school budget and our children’s education,” said the PSNI.

Constable Aaron McKenna is appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 159 06/06/17