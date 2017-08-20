Prison officer due in court following investigation into drugs trafficking at Maghaberry

A man, understood to be a prison officer, has been charged with a total of 16 offences including conspiracy to supply class A, B and C drugs.

The man, 23, has also been charged with possessing class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and misconduct in public office, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The charges follow an investigation by PSNI Criminal Investigation Branch into the trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry Prison.

The man is due to appear at Lisburn magistrates court on Monday.

Police said the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Two women, aged 55 and 26, arrested as part of the same investigation, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.