Prisoner, 57, dies at Maghaberry

The Northern Ireland Prison Service have confirmed the death in custody of a 57 year old prisoner at Maghaberry Prison.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said: “The prisoner died on Thursday morning, September 28. His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.”

Ronnie Armour, Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”