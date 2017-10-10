Probe after spate lethal dogs attacks

A probe has been started after a spate of dog attacks during which two pet animals were mauled to death and another badly injured.

Extra Dog Warden patrols are to be mounted in the Kilwilkie and Shankill areas of Lurgan following the vicious attacks over the past week.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed two complaints were received.

The first related to dogs attacking a cat called Ruby on 8 October 2017 in the Shankill area and the second to dogs attacking another dog ‘Benji’ on 7 October 2017.

“The Dog Warden’s investigation into these incidents is currently ongoing,” said a council spokesperson.

Ruby’s owner Paula Doyle suffered cuts and bruises while trying to save her pet.

Another dog Woody suffered serious injuries after being set upon by two lurchers last week in the Kilwilkie area.

Based on evidence gathered, the council could prosecute, issue a formal caution or warning letter, and/or impose control conditions such as keeping the dog securely confined in an enclosure (when not under control), or keeping the dog under control when in a public place, which may include being muzzled.

The council is encouraging all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control when in a public place, and that dogs are kept secure in a yard or enclosure at home to prevent straying.

They have also asked that Woody’s owners contact the Dog Warden to help with the investigation.

And they asked the public to report any incidents like this as soon as possible to the Dog Warden on 028 38312523.