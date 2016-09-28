Probe underway after pipe bomb detonates outside Londonderry house

Police are investigating after a pipe bomb detonated outside a house in Londonderry.

It happened in Sperrin Park at about 11pm on Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The remnants of the device have been removed for further examination and police officers have appealed for help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brian Reid at Strand Road PSNI station on 101 quoting reference number 1472 of 26/09