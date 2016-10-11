PSNI appeal to help find missing John Bleakley

Police have made an appeal on social media to locate missing 45-year-old John Bleakley.

The post on PSNI Antrim Facebook page says police in the Co Antrim town are “becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of John Bleakley” who has been “out of contact with family and friends since the 6th of October”.

John is described as being of stocky build and 5 foot 6 inches tall with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information to the whereabouts of John is asked to contact police in Antrim on the non-emergency Freephone number 101.

