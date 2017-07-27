PSNI chief has Twitter account hacked

Police are investigating after the Twitter account used by Chief Constable George Hamilton was apparently hacked on Thursday.
The tweet has been deleted and its contents have not been revealed.
Head of PSNI’s Cyber Crime Centre, DCI Michael Harvey said enquiries are ongoing, and added: “At this time we believe there is a possibility the account was maliciously hacked. Enquiries are currently ongoing. There are no further details at this time.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.