PSNI chief’s Twitter account suspected hacked

Detectives are investigating a suspected hack of the Northern Ireland police chief’s Twitter account.

The incident happened around lunchtime on Thursday when a tweet was posted by George Hamilton’s Twitter handle.

It is understood the oddly structured message contained a person’s name followed by a jumble of apparently random letters.

The tweet was spotted and deleted within minutes.

An investigation has now been launched into the suspected security breach.

Head of PSNI’s Cyber Crime Centre, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey, said: “At this time we believe there is a possibility the account was maliciously hacked.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing. There are no further details at this time.”