PSNI drugs raid in Cantrell Close, Belfast

Police in east Belfast have seized a quantity of suspected drugs following a search of a property in Cantrell Close in east Belfast today, Thursday 05 October.

Earlier today, Chief Constable George Hamilton blamed the paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force for issuing threats to four Catholic families in the cross-community housing development in Belfast.

Inspector Keith Hutchinson said of the drugs raid: “We have seized a quantity of suspected cannabis and a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs along with other drugs paraphernalia during a search of an address this afternoon.

“Proactive searches like this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities. We know drugs are an issue of concern for local communities and we understand the misery drugs can cause to communities, to families and to those who get involved in drugs. We will continue to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, bring individuals before the courts and work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of this harmful and illegal activity.

“The most effective way to reduce the harm caused by drugs is for police and communities to work together and we would appeal to the community to report anything suspicious on 101. Alternatively information about crime can be reported anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”