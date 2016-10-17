PSNI ‘hunting’ females who stole Steve McQueen portrait

Police have appealed on social media for information after the theft of a 6 foot by 4 foot portrait of Steve McQueen.

According to a post on PSNI South Belfast Facebook site the portrait of The Great Escape star was taken from Bullitt on Ann Street at around 8.15pm on October 16.

“It is believed two females were involved in the theft and are described as being both in their late 60’s, both had shoulder length blonde hair and both had glasses.

“One of the females was wearing a zebra print jacket. The female who carried the portrait away was also noted to have a walking aid.”

According to the post the women made their ‘getaway’ onto Victoria Street in the direction of the police station.

“Mr McQueen was later recovered, with some damage caused, near a restaurant on Donegal Quay and has been returned back to the bar,” added the post.

“Police would like anyone who witnessed the theft or saw these two females with the portrait to contact Police at Lisburn Road quoting reference 1256 of 16th October 2016.”

