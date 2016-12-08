PSNI investigate Newcastle fire

Police are investigating a fire at flats in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle in the early hours of Thursday 8 December.

The fire, which has now been extinguished by firefighters, was reported to police at around 3.40am. Substantial damage was caused to the flats, police said. PSNI enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause.

There were no reports of any injuries.

PSNI Inspector Gary Moore appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Burrendale Park Road area or who has any information which may be of assistance, to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101. Information can also be given anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.