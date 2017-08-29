PSNI no longer treating man being bundled into boot of car as a 'crime'

The PSNI last night issued a statement clarifying that they were no longer treating an incident where a man was bundled into the boot of a car in Coleraine as a crime.

Earlier, in a statement, a PSNI spokesman said the incident had happened around 10.30pm in the Brook Street area.

"After follow-up enquiries police are no longer treating an incident that occurred in Brook Street, Coleraine on Sunday evening, 27th August as a crime," a PSNI spokesman said last night.