PSNI officer accused of stealing £4k from force

A policewoman is facing prosecution for allegedly stealing nearly £4,000 from the PSNI, it emerged today.

The 41-year-old constable has been charged with a total of seven offences involving theft and misconduct in a pubic office.

She is not being named at this stage for legal reasons.

The accused was due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today to establish if she has a case to answer.

But proceedings were instead adjourned until next month.

The five charges of theft span a period between September 2009 and July 2014.

It is alleged that the officer stole cash amounts of £760, £450, £985, £1,290 and £300 from PSNI exhibits.

She is further accused of two counts of wilful misconduct amounting to an abuse of the public’s trust in her as a police constable by removing a total of £3,785 belonging to the PSNI without reasonable excuse or justification.

The defendant, whose address was given as PSNI Knocknagoney in Belfast, was expected to make her first court appearance.

However, District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted a three-week adjournment in the preliminary enquiry hearing.