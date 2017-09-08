PSNI officer arrested over social media

The Police Ombudsman has arrested a police officer as part of an investigation into social media.

He is being questioned as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of social media.

It was initiated after a decision by the Police Ombudsman, Dr Michael Maguire, to “call himself in” to investigate information he has been made aware of.

The Police Ombudsman’s Office is also dealing with a number of complaints it received in recent weeks from members of the public, which include allegations that officers have leaked confidential information and posted abusive comments on social media.

At the end of August it was revealed that a private cyber security firm has been involved in a year-long probe into the anonymous Twitter accounts of officers and staff within the Police Service of Northern Ireland allegedly involved in online racist abuse and trolling.