PSNI probe Christmas Eve shooting

Detectives have said they are investigating a shooting at a house in west Belfast on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning just before 7.30am in Whiterock Crescent while two people were inside.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Whiterock Crescent area of west Belfast on the morning of Saturday 24th December.

“A report was received at around 7.20am that a shot had been fired through the front window of a house in the area. Two people who were in the house at the time were not injured.”

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would appeal for anyone who was in the Whiterock Crescent area this morning and who noticed any suspicious activity or who has any information which may be of assistance to police to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 327 24/12/16. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said: “I totally condemn those who carried out a gun attack on a home in Whiterock Crescent. It’s hard to fathom that anyone would fire indiscriminately into a home and especially when we are on the eve of Christmas.

“Anyone with information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately.”