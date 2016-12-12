PSNI’s 12 doggy days to Christmas stars PD Mike

Police dogs have become the stars of the PSNI arsenal this year and a special Christmas video sees Santa serenading them.

A special video showcasing the hard work each of the 12 PSNI dogs is to be published in the run up to Christmas -starting with the UK’s Top Police Dog, PD Mike.

PD Mike

PSNI Craigavon revealed after Santa’s visit: “Santa wasn’t allowed to leave however until he learned to play trombone and serenaded our gorgeous pups.

“Twelve trained police dogs and an unexpected and strange loud noise. What could possibly go wrong...

“Each of the next 12 days running up to Christmas will feature one of our dogs, and share a little insight into what they’ve been up to this year.

“Will Santa survive? Or will he have significant difficulty explaining an injury to the boss. Stay tuned to find out...

“It would be wrong not to start with our shining star, the top police dog in the UK. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s PD Mike!”