PSNI’s renewed appeal for murder information

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch are continuing to appeal for information following the murder of 56-year-old Laurence Shaw in Larne.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “Laurence was last seen alive on the afternoon of Sunday 8 October and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or spoken with him on this date. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any persons entering or leaving Laurence’s house since Sunday afternoon or who may have any information which may assist us with our investigation.”

A post mortem examination is taking place on Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

The 39-year-old man arrested in early hours of Tuesday remains in police custody, he said.

UUP MLA John Stewart has condemned the murder.

“My sympathies are with the family and I would appeal for anyone with any information to bring it to the PSNI immediately,” he said.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson expressed his shock.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice before the courts as soon as possible – they are clearly dangerous individuals and could pose a danger to others.”

In Monday’s News Letter East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he had been informed that an associate of Mr Shaw’s had died over the weekend after being hit by a car in Larne. Mr Wilson said there was no suggestion of foul play in that death and that it was not known if the two deaths were linked. However, the News Letter now understands that the man who was hit by the car did not die from his injuries.

The PSNI asks anyone with information on the murder to contact them on 101 reference number 687 09/10/17.