PSNI social media campaign launched to stamp out rural crime

A social media campaign has been launched by the PSNI to help eradicate rural crime - by encouraging the public to speak up.

In a series of Facebook posts on different PSNI pages the public are asked: "Seen it? Heard it? Speak up about it?"

The post adds: "By appealing for more eyes and ears across the countryside, raising awareness of the signs of rural crime and urging the public to contact Crimestoppers anonymously, we can tackle those who seek to target the rural community in this way. #keepingruralcommunitiessafeNI"