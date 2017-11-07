PSNI spent nearly £2 million on informants in five years

The PSNI has spent nearly £2 million on payments to police informants over the course of a five-year period spanning 2011 to 2016, it has emerged.

The figures detailing the spend on “covert human intelligence services” was released by the police service here under the Freedom of Information Act.

In the 2011/12 financial year the spending amounted to £434,000, followed by £422,172 in 2012/13 and £466,332 in 2013/2014. The following year, in 2014/15 spending on informants stood at £375,730 and in the period 2015/16 spending on informants was £297,158.

In their response to the request for the information, which has been published on their website and can be viewed here, the PSNI note: “The above quoted total payments to informants does not include any payments made to informants where funding may have been supplied by exempt bodies.”