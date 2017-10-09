PSNI: sudden death in Larne ‘suspicious’

Detectives who remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne have tonight described the circumstances as ‘suspicious’.

The body was found in a house at Hillmount Gardens about 1.30pm today.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “Police were called to the scene after the body of the man was discovered inside the house in Hillmount Gardens at around 1.30pm this afternoon, Monday 9th October. The death is being treated as suspicious at this time, however, a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.”

“I would appeal to anyone who has noticed any suspicious activity in the Hillmount Gardens area since Saturday afternoon or anyone who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 687 09/10/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”