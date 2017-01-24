PSNI thank public for messages of support after gun attack

Police have issued a message of thanks to everyone who sent them messages of support after the 'cowardly' gun attack on officers in north Belfast on Sunday night.

In a Facebook post they thanked everyone who has "taken the time to send a message of support for our brave friends and colleagues that were attacked in such a cowardly manner last night".

The scene in north Belfast

The message adds: "The condemnation you all are voicing helps us remember that it is the very few that are intent on harming us and our families.

"In spite of the threat and always watching our backs in work and also out of work, we will still come to work to serve our community the best we can. Tennent Street B section".

