PSNI: Theft of defibrillator 'endangers lives'

Police have appealed for assistance after a defibrillator stolen from Spar on the Glen Road wa slater found lying on the road.
In a Facebook post, PSNI West Belfast said: "Seriously folks, this sort of needless vandalism endangers lives. T
"The defib itself is away for repair which will take a few days.
"If you can help with who did this please ring 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident #154 of today."
