PSNI urged to do comprehensive review on cybercrime

The PSNI has been urged to conduct a comprehensive analysis of cyber crime in light of the fact that the “vast majority” of it is going unreported.

The recommendation was made by Brendan McGuigan, Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland, on 21 June 2017. It follows publication of a report on how the criminal justice system deals with cyber crime in Northern Ireland.

“Cyber crime is a relatively new phenomenon which has grown rapidly in recent years. As more and more people choose to shop, communicate and carry out their day-to-day activities online, criminals have adapted their offending to keep pace with the continual advances in digital technology,” Mr McGuigan said.

“More crime is now committed in the online world than by traditional methods, he said. It can be anonymous and borderless offering criminals high reward for relatively low risk, he added.

The inspection found the PSNI was highly engaged in developing its cyber crime capacity locally, nationally and internationally. The formation of a Cyber Crime Centre had provided the PSNI with specialist technical and forensic skills to investigate cyber dependent crime, although the level of demand for digital forensic investigations had led to delays.

“We welcome the work the police have undertaken to date however, as the vast majority of cyber crime currently goes unreported, there is a need for the PSNI in collaboration with its justice, business and community partners, to work to address this issue. It must also take steps to ensure those cyber crimes which are reported to the police are appropriately recorded and the needs of victims met.

“A comprehensive analysis of cyber crime will help gather this information and inform the police response to this rapidly growing area, therefore we have recommended the PSNI should prioritise this work and complete it within the next six months,” said Mr McGuigan.

The inspection report found that police officers had developed excellent relationships with other law enforcement partners alongside business and academia to investigate cyber crime and take complex cases forward for prosecution.

Front line police officers, however, need to have a greater awareness of how to investigate cyber crime - and access to the technical support required to bring offenders to justice.

Inspectors also suggest there is a need to review online access for local police officers and training in the using the internet for investigative purposes.

The report recommends the PSNI carry out a comprehensive review of training provided to officers to ensure it is meeting needs - and to respond to existing training gaps.

Mr McGuigan indicated that as with traditional crime, there was a need for individuals and businesses to do more to develop a greater knowledge and understanding of the threat posed by cyber crime.

“For many people it is only when they become a victim of cyber fraud, their details are shared and exploited without consent or their children are targeted online, that the risks associated with the use of digital technology become fully appreciated or understood,” said the Chief Inspector.

“This inspection has shown there is an onus on everyone to take steps to increase their online security and own awareness of cyber crime to protect themselves from this threat.

Cyber crime is estimated to have cost the UK economy just under £11 billion between October 2015 and 2016.