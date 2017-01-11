PSNI will not be carrying out any further searches for Lisa Dorrian

Police investigating the murder of County Down woman Lisa Dorrian 12 years ago have no current plans to renew searches for her body, the PSNI has said.

Last year officers began a search of land outside Comber, Co Down after receiving fresh information about the murder. However, nothing was found.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Justyn Galloway said, while inquiries about Ms Dorrian’s murder are continuing, there are no plans at this stage for any further searches to locate her body.

Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen at a party at a caravan site in Ballyhalbert on February 28 2005.

Despite land and sea searches, her body has never been found.

Police launched a search of farmland in February 2016 after receiving new information about the murder. Specialist search teams were brought in to look for human remains.

None were found, but a number of items were removed for further examination.

However Mr Galloway said “disappointingly” the items did not assist the investigation.

“While our inquiries are continuing there are no plans at this stage for any further searches,” said Mr Galloway.

He added: “We would again appeal to those individuals who know what happened to Lisa to provide that information. This would enable Lisa’s family to have some degree of closure and give them the answers they so desperately crave and deserve.”

Police have previously made several arrests, but no-one has been charged with her murder.

A reward of up to £5,000 was offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information. This reward was in addition to one of £10,000 previously put up by the family.