PSNI wish Carrickfergus teen well after operation

The PSNI have given their best wishes to a Carrickfergus teenager with scoliosis they helped travel from Dublin after a “14 hour life-changing operation in Turkey”.

Police say 14-year-old Megan Fleming had to be taken by slow-moving ambulance from Dublin to Carrickfergus due to her condition, which meant “any severe bump or jolt could cause paralysis”.

The PSNI helped, in conjunction with An Garda Siochana traffic corps, get the teenage girl safely to her destination.

The PSNI Road Policing Facebook page gave the following update on Tuesday: “On board the Ambulance was a 14 year old girl from Carrickfergus called Megan Fleming who suffers from a condition called Scoliosis.

“Megan had recently undergone a 14 hour life changing operation in Turkey.

“Megan’s condition was described to us as being like a ‘jar full of eggs which couldn’t be cracked or broken’.

“It was necessary to transport Megan slowly in the Ambulance due to her acutely sensitive condition, as any severe bump or jolt could cause paralysis. Due to the volume of traffic and the time of day it was deemed unsafe to allow the Ambulance to travel alone.

“We wish Megan all the very best with her recovery and would also like to thank all of the motorists on the A1, M1, M2, M5 and A2 yesterday between Newry and Carrickfergus that were inconvenienced during the transfer for their patience.”