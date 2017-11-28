Psychiatric tests for north Belfast attempted murder accused

A man charged with two attempted murders following a triple stabbing in north Belfast is to undergo psychiatric assessment, a court heard today.

Ryan Collagan, 23, appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court accused of attacking two men at his York Park home in the early hours of Saturday.

Police called to a disturbance found a man inside the house with stab wounds to his head.

Two others were discovered a short distance away in the Shore Road area.

One of them had sustained wounds to the neck, while the third underwent surgery for abdominal injuries.

Entering the dock dressed in a grey tracksuit, Collagan spoke only to confirm he understood the two attempted murder charges against him, replying: “Yes.”

Serious wounds and bruising to his head, face and ear were clearly visible.

An investigating detective told the court he could connect him to the alleged offences.

No application for bail was mounted during the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor Sarah McKeown disclosed plans to seek an expert opinion and placement.

She said: “It’s hoped we will be in a position to obtain a psychiatric assessment, any bail application would probably be with a mind to having a placement in a secure hospital facility.”

Ms McKeown added that medical professionals were present in court, and indicated an intention to have registered intermediaries for her client at subsequent proceedings.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Collagan in custody to appear again by video-link on December 19.

As the accused was being led back to the cells he waved to a large number of relatives and friends in the public gallery. ends