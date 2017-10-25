Quad and power tools stolen

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a farm in the Low Road area of Islandmagee.

Constable Mellon said “Entry was forced to the vicinity at some point between the evening of Tuesday, 24 October and the morning of Wednesday, 25 October.

A number of items including a red 420 Honda Quad and power tools were then stolen from it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 172 25/10/2017, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”