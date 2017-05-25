Queen meets young bomb victims and staff at Manchester Children's Hospital

The Queen has arrived at a hospital where medics battled to save the lives of children caught up in the Manchester Arena suicide bomb.

She met victims at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, and staff who worked tirelessly through the night in the aftermath of Monday's atrocity.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city earlier this week and to thank members of staff who treated them.

Twelve children under the age of 16 - among the 64 casualties - were taken to the hospital by ambulance following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May visited the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

During her visit the Queen condemned the "wicked" attack.

She met scores of staff who had worked through the night, shaking hands and sharing words with many, before visiting a ward where four young girls who were injured in the concert blast are recovering.

The Queen told victim Evie Mills, 14, and her parents: "It's dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing."

Millie Robson, 15, was wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt as she met and shared words with the royal visitor.