‘Racist abuse video’ reported to police

Alliance Antrim Councillor Neil Kelly has expressed his shock after a video posted on social media appeared to show young people racially abusing a Romanian woman in the town.

The video involves a number of young people verbally abusing the woman before threatening to assault her with rocks. Councillor Kelly said he was horrified when made aware of the video, which has been circulating on social media.

“This is not reflective of the vast majority of people in Antrim, who are welcoming and friendly to all. I have been inundated with people voicing their concern in relation to it and wishing to express their best wishes to the victim.

“I hope she is OK after this incident and does not judge everybody in this town by the disgraceful actions of a few. There can never be an excuse for racism – it has absolutely no place in our society and blatant intimidation such as this video appears to show needs to be stamped out.

“I have reported this video to the PSNI, who have confirmed they are investigating, and would urge anyone else with information to also provide it to police.”