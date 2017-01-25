Railway workers to get body cams

Railway workers are to be given body cameras to help fight antisocial behaviour.

The cameras will be worn by staff across the rail network at different times and locations, including services for concerts and sports events.

They will be introduced for the first time on the Belfast to Larne line in the next few weeks.

Translink’s Veronica McKinney said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to any antisocial behaviour and these cameras would act as an evidence gathering mechanism in the event of such behaviour.”

Police and prison officers were also recently kitted out with body cameras.