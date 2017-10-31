Randalstown Roads reopen after fatal collision

A male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision on the Portglenone Road in Randalstown during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 31 October.

Shortly after 1.15am police received a report that the man had been involved in a collision with a car close to Groggan Primary School.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Portglenone Road late last night or early this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Antrim or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 54 31/10/17.

The Portglenone Road in Randalstown has now reopened to traffic following fatal collision during the early hours of this morning.