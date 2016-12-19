Rape probe man ‘threatened to kill accuser’

A man being investigated over rape allegations threatened to kill his accuser and her special needs son, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed the 49-year-old tried to intimidate the woman during an encounter in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Details emerged as the man, who is not being named for legal reasons, was granted bail but ordered to have no further contact with the alleged victims.

He faces charges of common assault and threats to kill both the woman and her teenage son, who was described as having learning difficulties.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton said he approached the pair on the street in October.

It was claimed that he told the woman: “You’re dead, I’m going to kill you. I told you to keep your mouth shut.”

Ms Pinkerton disclosed that he is under investigation for a complaint of rape against the same woman.

With forensic work ongoing, he has not been charged with any sexual assault.

During police questioning the man accepted encountering the woman but denied any menaces, the court heard.

He claimed his only comment to her was to ask: “Why?”.

Defence counsel said: “He would say it was a chance meeting, he didn’t make any threats and he disputes there was ever any assaults.”

Granting bail, Mr Justice Burgess imposed a night-time curfew and electronic tagging.

He also directed: “There is to be no contact with the injured party and her son.”